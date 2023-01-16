Oscar Mabuyane’s act of spite will hurt the Eastern Cape
Just before the ANC’s national conference last month, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, a close ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, gazetted a decision to collapse the DA-led coalition council in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro...
Editor-at-large & columnist
