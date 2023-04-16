SA’s investment drive remains a hard sell
Good public relations will not be enough to elevate our status as a good place to invest
The fifth SA Investment Conference concluded this week with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that the goals of the five-year R1.2-trillion investment drive that started in 2018 have been met. The president has thus revised the target upwards to R2-trillion over the decade to 2028. ..
SA’s investment drive remains a hard sell
Good public relations will not be enough to elevate our status as a good place to invest
Columnist
The fifth SA Investment Conference concluded this week with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that the goals of the five-year R1.2-trillion investment drive that started in 2018 have been met. The president has thus revised the target upwards to R2-trillion over the decade to 2028. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos