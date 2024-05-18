WEALTHSMITH | Where to for our beloved Rand?

Geopolitical tensions, notably the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, have added another layer of complexity to the currency's outlook.
Heightened geopolitical risks can impact global financial markets, leading to volatility in key indicators such as oil prices, gold, and the US dollar.
Domestically, political uncertainty ahead of South Africa's upcoming elections has contributed to investor caution.
This uncertainty, combined with external factors, adds to the challenges faced by the rand in maintaining stability and strength in the forex market.
The most common scenario offers a more optimistic outlook, with the rand forecasted at around the R18-R18.50/$ in the second quarter of 2024.
This hinges on modest economic growth supported by domestic policy measures, with expectations of gradual strengthening and stabilisation of the rand.
On the other end of the spectrum, the extreme up-case scenario envisions a stronger rand at an average of R17/$ for the year.
Under this scenario, significant economic growth, good governance, and structural reforms drive positive outcomes for South Africa's economy and currency.
Not very likely — but wouldn’t it be wonderful to see things like fuel, basic goods and transport costs coming down.
In contrast, the severe down-case scenario presents a starkly different narrative, with the rand potentially averaging R20.50/$. This scenario is characterised by a global recession, financial crisis, high inflation, adverse weather conditions, and severe rand weakness, painting a challenging picture for the country's economic landscape.
Many financial institutions have painted pictures of the trajectory for the South African rand in 2024, ranging from optimistic to pessimistic scenarios, in its severe down-case scenario, it is predicted that the rand could depreciate significantly, potentially reaching mid-point between R21-R22 against the US dollar.
Let’s highlight a few factors currently exerting pressure on the rand:
The strength of the US economy has been a key driver, with positive data on retail sales, housing, industrial production, and manufacturing indicating resilience in the US market.
Furthermore, concerns surrounding inflation, particularly in the US, have implications for monetary policy, potentially delaying rate cuts and impacting the rand's performance during rate cut cycles.
We tend to follow their moves which is why we have yet to see local rate cuts.
With so many variables and so much uncertainty many sit on the fence undecided as to which scenario would be the most reliable to predict, one thing is for certain though, we are in for an exciting ride.
There is a level of confidence that a coalition government would be good for the country as it will give a new level of accountability and transparency into structures that were completely internally managed, lets hope the parties all play nicely and we can start to build our economy that improves the lives of the entire nation.
Scott Roebert, owner of Blueprint Finance Brokers in East London, has been a financial planner for 25 years. He specialises in bespoke investments for clients, retirement planning and risk planning.
