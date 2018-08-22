Selborne pupils go the extra mile to lend a helping hand

Seven Selborne College pupils are using the beauty of their culture to uplift others who are struggling.

Matriculants Sikhuthaze Dliwayo, Junior Nxumalo, Hlumelo Mkiva, Siphosethu Nxasane, Ibonkwe Sidlova, Luyolo Qoboshiyane and Grade 11 pupil Kungawo Xuma have raised R15,000 through cultural events and market days.

They will donate it to the Southernwood Primary School community on Thursday.

The boys formed a Xhosa society at Selborne College in 2014 both to promote the significance of their culture and to assist struggling communities in their proximity.

Society executive member Luyolo, 18, said they use the money they collect from cultural events they host to assist struggling schools in East London. “We host events both at school and outside the school premises. We use the money generated from the events to help people who need it most,” Luyolo said.

The group has so far collected R23,000 in total this year alone from three events they hosted and from private donors.

“We had a cultural day this year where we invited pupils to wear the clothes of their tradition.

“We also had a market day where we sold traditional homemade food, and we also had a cultural evening where we invited poets, modellers and pupils from other schools,” he said.

Luyolo said they paid off the society’s debts with the rest of the money, which left them with the donation of R15,000.

They have a two-year cycle with Southernwood Primary, where this year’s society and next year’s will donate R15,000 from their earnings.

“We want it to be an ongoing initiative, even when we have left. This is why we have a Grade 11 pupil with us,” he said.

The group thanked their teacher, Nolwandle Mnwana-Mini, for helping them facilitate the society.