IEB 2018 matric results are out: check yours now

The results have been announced for the 2018 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams.

The 2018 pass rate is 98.92%, up from 98.76% last year. Of those candidates who passed, 90.65% (88.5% in 2017) achieved entry to degree study; 7.33% (8.95% in 2017) qualified for entry to diploma study; and 0.95% (1.3% in 2017) achieved entry for study at the higher certificate level.

A total of 11,514 full-time and 858 part-time candidates from 249 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the IEB exams in October and November 2018 – an increase from 2017, when there were 11,464 full-time and 666 part-time candidates.

The closing date to apply for remarking is January 10 and the results from remarking will be released on February 6. Pupils who qualify to enrol for the supplementary examination have to do so before February 15.