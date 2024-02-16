I want my pupils to beat the odds — Mdantsane principal
Mdantsane high school principal Nozikhungo Nyongo, who has made it to the top 10 in a national radio station’s competition search for teachers who go above and beyond in their duties, says her passion comes from wanting to help pupils from destitute families to improve their lives...
