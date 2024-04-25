School News

Sonwabile Primary pupils all set for virtual journey to Germany

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 25 April 2024

The Ncera information centre will provide facilities to help Sonwabile Primary School grades 2 to 4 to benefit from a virtual German school exchange programme which starts in May...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

S-PRESSO | "KICK START YOUR LIFE" | Suzuki
S-PRESSO | "KICK START YOUR LIFE" | Suzuki