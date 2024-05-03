Abbotsford Christian School donates food for cancer patients

Abbotsford Christian School recently donated much-needed food supplies to the Ross Helping Hands Foundation for its charity day.
In a joint effort, pupils collected the items for the foundation, which assists cancer patients in East London.
As part of the school’s community outreach initiatives each term, it aims to create positive change in communities.
Abbotsford Christian School also aims to instil an attitude of gratitude and love in its pupils and to encourage them to make a difference.
Grade 7 pupil Samuel Odunze said: “I feel great about it, to help people that can’t be helped, those less privileged than us.
“We do it because it’s the right thing to do, especially as Christians, to show the world.”
He said he hoped their contribution would bring change.
“I am hoping that it will get to the right people who really need it and that it will help a lot,” Samuel said.
Grade 6 pupil Kupakwashe Chesango said giving back made her feel fulfilled.
“It means a lot to me because it helps South Africa grow for the people who can’t afford things.
“I like to see people happy and making someone’s day,” she said.
Moved that there were people who went to bed on an empty stomach, she hoped her contribution would make a difference to those in need.
Kupakwashe said: “I am hoping to let people that can’t afford things go to sleep with a full stomach and not go hungry.”
Abbotsford teacher and head of department Lana Kukard said each term the school took part in initiatives aimed at making a difference in communities.
“Our school donates to a different cause each term and we are aware of the large amount of people in our community who are in desperate need of essentials,” she said.
“We chose this organisation to be able to help a few families in need.
“It brings so much joy to our learners to see how they are making a positive impact in someone else’s life.”
She said donating to the less fortunate was a reminder to pupils not to take what they had for granted.
“I would like our learners to adopt an attitude of gratitude and to give out of love, not because you have to.
“Our donated items are given voluntarily by learners and it is wonderful to witness the kindness that comes with each item brought on the day,” Kukard said.
DispatchLIVE
Abbotsford Christian School donates food for cancer patients
Image: SUPPLIED
Abbotsford Christian School recently donated much-needed food supplies to the Ross Helping Hands Foundation for its charity day.
In a joint effort, pupils collected the items for the foundation, which assists cancer patients in East London.
As part of the school’s community outreach initiatives each term, it aims to create positive change in communities.
Abbotsford Christian School also aims to instil an attitude of gratitude and love in its pupils and to encourage them to make a difference.
Grade 7 pupil Samuel Odunze said: “I feel great about it, to help people that can’t be helped, those less privileged than us.
“We do it because it’s the right thing to do, especially as Christians, to show the world.”
He said he hoped their contribution would bring change.
“I am hoping that it will get to the right people who really need it and that it will help a lot,” Samuel said.
Grade 6 pupil Kupakwashe Chesango said giving back made her feel fulfilled.
“It means a lot to me because it helps South Africa grow for the people who can’t afford things.
“I like to see people happy and making someone’s day,” she said.
Moved that there were people who went to bed on an empty stomach, she hoped her contribution would make a difference to those in need.
Kupakwashe said: “I am hoping to let people that can’t afford things go to sleep with a full stomach and not go hungry.”
Abbotsford teacher and head of department Lana Kukard said each term the school took part in initiatives aimed at making a difference in communities.
“Our school donates to a different cause each term and we are aware of the large amount of people in our community who are in desperate need of essentials,” she said.
“We chose this organisation to be able to help a few families in need.
“It brings so much joy to our learners to see how they are making a positive impact in someone else’s life.”
She said donating to the less fortunate was a reminder to pupils not to take what they had for granted.
“I would like our learners to adopt an attitude of gratitude and to give out of love, not because you have to.
“Our donated items are given voluntarily by learners and it is wonderful to witness the kindness that comes with each item brought on the day,” Kukard said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos