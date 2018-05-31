IFP wins by-elections in Nkandla‚ despite Zuma campaigning
Despite former president Jacob Zuma’s door-to-door campaign in Ward 7 of the Nkandla local municipality on Tuesday‚ the ANC lost to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.