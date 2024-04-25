Politics

MP Myolwa resigns from ANC to join MK Party

Premium
By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 25 April 2024

ANC MP Dingaan Myolwa has tendered his resignation and accused the party of using its majority in parliament to protect leaders who are allegedly involved in shenanigans, while the “selective implementation of the step-aside rule left big fishes unscathed”...

