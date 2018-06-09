Gloves come off in BCM power battle

The gloves are off as the fight for political power in Buffalo City Metro begins in earnest with the possible return of controversial ANC strongman in the region, Pumlani Mkolo. The Dr WB Rubusana ANC regional conference is set to take place before the end of next month. The party’s auditors from Luthuli House are already in town to begin auditing branches today.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.