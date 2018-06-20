ANC NEC calls for unity in EC structures
The ANC’s Oscar Mabuyane-led provincial executive committee in the Eastern Cape has been urged by its national counterpart to put an end to the ongoing disunity within the party in the province. The PEC, together with NEC deployees to the province, were tasked on Monday to work together and ensure unity by putting an end to political turmoil ahead of upcoming regional conferences which start before the end of July.
