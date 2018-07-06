Controversial former ANC spokesman Carl Niehaus has hit back at the party's election campaign head Fikile Mbalula for distancing the organisation from Niehaus's recent apology to the Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Niehaus advised Mbalula not to get “excited” and “misled” by “white monopoly capital” media – saying he never claimed to be speaking on behalf of the ANC when he addressed the king's imbizo in Ulundi on Wednesday.

“If Mbalula had listened to my full speech‚ he would have not allowed himself to be excited and misled by journalists of the mainstream media‚ who are in the employ of white monopoly capital‚ into launching an entirely unwarranted attack on me‚” said Niehaus.

During the imbizo‚ Niehaus apologized to the Zulu ruler on behalf of the ANC and criticised those who intended to interfere in the management of the Ingonyama Trust‚ of which the king is the sole trustee.

Mbalula quickly lashed out at Niehaus‚ saying he was not mandated to speak on behalf of the ANC.