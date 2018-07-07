Politics

Presidency website back up after reportedly being hacked

By Timeslive - 07 July 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Presidency’s website was up and running again on Saturday afternoon‚ having been down for a period earlier in the day after reportedly being hacked.

The Presidency could not immediately be reached for comment‚ but spokesperson Khusela Diko was quoted in reports as saying she could “confirm interference with the Presidency website” and that the technicians were investigating the incident.

She added that there was no information as to who could be responsible for the incident.

According to reports‚ anyone trying to access the site earlier on Saturday was greeted by a notice saying "Hacked by Black Team. Sahara is Moroccan. And Morocco is ur Lord! [sic] ". There was no mention on the website about the incident.

- TimesLIVE

