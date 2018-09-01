Disputes hold up elective vote in Dr WB Rubusana

The much-awaited Dr WB Rubusana elective conference was delayed for hours on Friday, as the national appeals committee battled to resolve two cases lodged as disputes.

The committee, led by Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, received a total of seven branch disputes since preparations for the conference started a few weeks ago, but acting deputy secretary Mthetheleli Sam said only “two cases had not been resolved by late on Friday due to complexity of both cases”.

Sam said another reason for the five-hour delay was that both the ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane and secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi arrived very late, as “they were both in Cape Town as part of the national executive committee which held a special meeting [on Thursday] until very late”.