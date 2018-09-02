DA calls for probe into ANC MP after media reports of Bosasa payments

The DA wants parliament to investigate justice and correctional services portfolio committee chairperson and ANC MP Vincent Smith for allegedly receiving payments from a private company.

That is what DA chief whip John Steenhuisen in a statement on Sunday.

This comes after News24 reported that Smith allegedly received R670‚000 from the facilities management company Bosasa (now African Global Operations) over the past three years.

(https://www.news24.com/SouthAfrica/News/bosasa-paid-top-anc-mp-20180901)

Smith also reportedly received security upgrades at his home worth R200‚000 and R100‚000 in cash monthly from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Smith confirmed some of the payments to New24‚ but claimed they were personal loans and said he was unaware they were paid by Bosasa. Smith said it was a personal loan from former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and he believed Agrizzi was lending the money out of his own pocket.

Both Smith and Bosasa rejected the allegation that the company paid Smith R100‚000 every month.

Steenhuisen said: “If these allegations are true‚ they have the potential to further undermine the institution of parliament and the public’s already dwindling trust in its ability to perform.”

Steenhuisen added: “Smith had oversight of this department when he chaired the correctional services portfolio committee in 2014‚ as well as through his membership of the standing committee on public accounts and as an alternate member on the justice and correctional services from 2014 to August 2018. If he did indeed receive money from Bosasa‚ this would represent a serious conflict of interest and be highly inappropriate.” — TimesLIVE