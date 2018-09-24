Campaigning for students poll at WSU campuses up and running
Campaigns for the upcoming student representative council elections are in full swing at all four Walter Sisulu University campuses.
The elections which will take place on Friday next week will see students from Mthatha, Komani, Buffalo City and Butterworth campuses cast their votes to elect their preferred organisation to lead them.
The organisation that will be contesting are South African Student Congress (Sasco), Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso), Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma), Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC), Student Christian Organisation (SCO) and United Democratic Student Movement (Udesmo).
Student bodies in control of the campuses told the Dispatch that they were campaigning strongly in their respective campuses to regain power.
SCO gained control of the Butterworth campus for the first time in history after it went into coalition with Pasma, a move that saw ANC-aligned Sasco, eating dust.
Sasco suffered another blow in the Buffalo City campus after Pasma went into coalition with EFFSC.
The declining support for Sasco at the Mthatha campus saw it partnering with the rival ANCYL to gain control of the campus.
However, the enmity between the ANC-aligned organisation at the campus (Mthatha) has since subsided. SCO chairperson and SRC president at the Butterworth campus Siphelo Mkhuzangwe said they had started with campaigning.
“The campaign is in full swing and the response from students is very positive. They (students) seem to be satisfied with us and we promise to do more, if they give us a chance to govern,” he said.
Sasco chairperson at the Mthatha campus’ Bathandwa Ndondo branch Masixole Sinqonqoza said victory was certain and they were ready for the elections.
“We are confident that we are going to win the elections.
We have started with campaigning and students are responding positively,” he said.
He said they were already doing door-to-door campaigning in an attempt to revive their following among students.
“As Sasco we are sure than we are going to govern in this campus,” he said. Pasma unseated Sasco at the Buffalo City campus after went into coalition with EFFSC.
Organiser Yolanda Ndamase refused to comment saying she was not in a position to talk about organisational issues with the Dispatch.
Sasco deputy secretary in Buffalo City campus Xolelwa Sopangisa said they were hoping to regain the control of the campus. “We are very much confident of winning.
Out of the nine seats in the SRC, we are aiming for five,” she said.
She said, Pasma which had been making noise as if they would better if they were in power had failed students.
“Buffalo City campus students are not singing from the same hymn book that Sasco must come back,” she said.
Sasco convener at Steve Biko branch at the Komani campus Thami Makhoba said they were adamant of winning the elections.
Sasco gained control with three out of five seats after they successfully unseated Pasma.
“By looking at the faith the students have in us, I can positively say we are going to win.
We have started with our campaigns and the support is very strong,” he said.
