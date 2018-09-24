Campaigning for students poll at WSU campuses up and running

Campaigns for the upcoming student representative council elections are in full swing at all four Walter Sisulu University campuses.

The elections which will take place on Friday next week will see students from Mthatha, Komani, Buffalo City and Butterworth campuses cast their votes to elect their preferred organisation to lead them.

The organisation that will be contesting are South African Student Congress (Sasco), Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso), Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma), Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC), Student Christian Organisation (SCO) and United Democratic Student Movement (Udesmo).

Student bodies in control of the campuses told the Dispatch that they were campaigning strongly in their respective campuses to regain power.

SCO gained control of the Butterworth campus for the first time in history after it went into coalition with Pasma, a move that saw ANC-aligned Sasco, eating dust.

Sasco suffered another blow in the Buffalo City campus after Pasma went into coalition with EFFSC.

The declining support for Sasco at the Mthatha campus saw it partnering with the rival ANCYL to gain control of the campus.

However, the enmity between the ANC-aligned organisation at the campus (Mthatha) has since subsided. SCO chairperson and SRC president at the Butterworth campus Siphelo Mkhuzangwe said they had started with campaigning.