No voting at WSU's Ibika campus, yet

Just less than four hours before the SRC elections at Walter Sisulu University close, no single vote has been cast at Ibika campus in Butterworth.

Elections process was scheduled to start at 8am, when it eventually started five hours later, it was put on hold again.

Organiser of United Democratic Student Organisation Thamsanqa Mfolozi told DispatchLive that most of the students did not appear on the voter’s roll.

“It is a chaos,” he said.

The elections are conducted by the Independent Elections Facilitators of Southern Africa.

The person speaking on behalf of the company was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. ​