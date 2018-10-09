People ‘see leaders of the ANC as thieves’

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has called on party members to fight corruption, saying ruling party leaders were known as thieves in communities. Ngcukayitobi was speaking at an Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) event where the Vusumzi Mjila branch in Komani celebrated the centenary of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.

