Motshekga honours Makupula

EC political leaders pay visit to Makupula’s home to express condolences

Even though his health was deteriorating, the late education MEC Mandla Makupula held office up until he had to be whisked to hospital in the middle of an event that was very close to his heart. Makupula was at the mother tongue-based bilingual education celebration in Aliwal North in September when his health became critical.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.