ANC to deploy Madikizela as MPL
Bhisho announced on Thursday that Babalo Madikizela will become the newest ANC member of the legislature on Monday. Speaker Noxolo Kiviet’s spokeswoman Maria Hermans was responding to a Daily Dispatch inquiry following the ruling party’s provincial deployment decision on Monday to field Madikizela as the new MPL.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.