ANC to deploy Madikizela as MPL

Bhisho announced on Thursday that Babalo Madikizela will become the newest ANC member of the legislature on Monday. Speaker Noxolo Kiviet’s spokeswoman Maria Hermans was responding to a Daily Dispatch inquiry following the ruling party’s provincial deployment decision on Monday to field Madikizela as the new MPL.

