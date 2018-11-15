Enoch Mgijima to tackle issues

Administrator bemoans magnitude of crisis at the municipality

The magnitude of the challenges in Enoch Mgijima Municipality is the same as the VBS Mutual Bank, administrator Vuyo Mlokoti told parliamentarians who visited Komani on Wednesday. Mlokoti was speaking to national council of provinces (NCOP) members, who sit on the co-operative governance & traditional affairs portfolio committee, at a meeting at the Thobi Kula Indoor Sport Centre.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.