ANC reveals candidates list
148 names up for discussion ahead of provincial list conference next week
The ANC in Calata House has published a list of names its branches want included in the ruling party’s candidates list for the Bhisho legislature next year.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.