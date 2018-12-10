Enoch Mgijima to ‘harmonise’ workers’ pay, ending strike

Enoch Mgijima Municipality workers have returned to work after reaching an agreement with municipal bosses, effectively ending a week-long strike that left Komani drowning in piles of rubbish. The workers were demanding harmonisation of the salaries of the three former local municipalities - Tsolwana, Inkwanca and Lukhanji - meaning they wanted workers doing the same job to be paid the same.