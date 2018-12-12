YCL slams ruling party’s ‘big brother’ role in alliance
The ANC is on a collision course with the Young Communist League, the youth wing of the SACP, which accuses the ruling party of continuing to act like a “big brother” in the tripartite alliance. This is not the first time the ANC has been accused of treating its alliance partners – the SACP and Cosatu – like distant cousins and only consulting the communists and the labour federation when they need foot soldiers to campaign for elections.
