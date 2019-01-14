Members of the opposition have taken to social media to weigh in on the ANC manifesto.

The party launched its election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on January 12 2019.

In his speech‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the party’s promises and goals as the country prepares to take to the polls this year.

The ANC promised to create 275‚000 jobs each year to curb South Africa’s unemployment rate‚ which currently sits at more than 27%.

The party also vowed to accelerate land reform‚ to allocate 30% of government procurement spend towards small businesses and to reduce data costs and expand free WiFi access.

With all the promises made‚ opposition parties‚ which are yet to deliver their manifestos‚ took to social media to give their thoughts on the manifesto.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said Ramaphosa’s points were simply the same old song sung by previous ANC presidents.

The UDM is expected to launch its manifesto on February 16.