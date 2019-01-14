Politicians react to ANC manifesto
Members of the opposition have taken to social media to weigh in on the ANC manifesto.
The party launched its election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on January 12 2019.
In his speech‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the party’s promises and goals as the country prepares to take to the polls this year.
The ANC promised to create 275‚000 jobs each year to curb South Africa’s unemployment rate‚ which currently sits at more than 27%.
The party also vowed to accelerate land reform‚ to allocate 30% of government procurement spend towards small businesses and to reduce data costs and expand free WiFi access.
With all the promises made‚ opposition parties‚ which are yet to deliver their manifestos‚ took to social media to give their thoughts on the manifesto.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said Ramaphosa’s points were simply the same old song sung by previous ANC presidents.
The UDM is expected to launch its manifesto on February 16.
ANC Manifesto launch:Well done Matamela.Truth be told. The points & concerns you are talking about have been raised by your predecessors- sadly most of your cabinet colleagues and their chosen DGs have let this country down . If they didn’t we wouldn’t have #StateCaptureInquiry— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) January 12, 2019
IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa provided a visual summary of the ANC’s manifesto that’s subject to interpretation.
Best summary of the #ANCManifesto. pic.twitter.com/EWUaJ3vdoe— Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP MP🇿🇦 (@MkhulekoHlengwa) January 13, 2019
Mayor of Joburg Herman Mashaba said the ANC’s promises had remained the same as those made by former president Jacob Zuma.
I fully concur with sentiments: 1. Nothing different from what JZ promised over his disastrous 9 years in office 2. Exactly the same people who created mess with JZ still in charge, including the President himself 3. Serious to fight corruption? Ask him his response to JHB cases https://t.co/1EmKQmr8hN— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 13, 2019
EFF MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Floyd Shivambu described the manifesto as repetitive.
Recycling.... I can’t! They don’t have a new proposition about the future. If they don’t, it means they are going to repeat. To repeat, means to keep us in the past. Ngeke!— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 12, 2019
There’s absolutely nothing new from the Centenarian and nothing that they have not said or done before. And as the saying goes: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over & over again and expecting a different result”. The EFF will provide leadership on 2 Feb 2018.— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 12, 2019