Former Eastern Cape MEC honoured for arts and culture
Mthatha-born Sonwabile Mancotywa has been unanimously elected as this year’s recipient of the RAVZOJ Leadership award. This in an event hosted by Serbia Africa Investment Forum to honour citizens who have made remarkable contributions in various spheres in their respective communities and the world at large.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.