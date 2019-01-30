DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to publicly disclose his statement to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane regarding her investigation into the R500‚000 campaign donation from Bosasa.

This comes after Ramaphosa's meeting with Mkhwebane yesterday‚ which stems from a complaint filed with her office by Maimane last year after the president made verbal and written statements to parliament that were contradictory regarding his son Andile's business contract with the controversial government service provider.

Maimane asked Mkhwebane to investigate whether Ramaphosa misled parliament during a question and answer session last year‚ when he stated that an amount of R500‚000 paid into an account linked to Andile was a legitimate business transaction.

But Ramaphosa changed his tune a few days later in a supplementary note to speaker Baleka Mbete‚ saying the payment was a donation towards his 2017 campaign for the ANC presidency.