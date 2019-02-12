‘You were there’ for Zuma years, Maimane tells Ramaphosa

In reference to revelations at the state capture commission and other similar inquiries, Maimane said ANC leaders reaped the benefits of office over the past nine years, while ordinary people were shut out as the economy took a plunge.

"You speak of nine wasted years to absolve yourself of the integral role you played as second-in-command. But let's be honest, while these might be nine wasted years for South Africa, they most certainly were not wasted for the ANC.

"These were golden years for the black, green and gold. Everyone made money. Everyone got a security upgrade. Everyone got a new car. Everyone got deals for their family members, tender, shares and positions on boards. Even you and your son benefited."

Maimane said the national election scheduled for May 8 would be a referendum on the ANC. "Do we want another five years of unemployment, load-shedding and hopelessness? Or do we want to take a different road?" he asked.

"It will be our chance, as South Africans - black, white, Indian and coloured - to stand together and usher in the change our country so desperately needs."