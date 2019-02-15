Politics

Airport debacle irks Masualle

Opposition fires salvo at premier over State of the Province address

PREMIUM
By Siphe Macanda and Soyiso Maliti - 15 February 2019

In what could be seen as a reportback of his term in office, in his State of the Province address Premier Phumulo Masualle counted gains and challenges of the fifth term.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Introducing the NEW KFC Zinger Chutney Burger
Introducing the NEW KFC Zinger Chutney Burger
X