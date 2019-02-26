Public Protector's future under scrutiny as parliament considers report into removing her

Fresh after having to defend herself against comments by finance minister Tito Mboweni questioning her ability, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will now come under scrutiny from parliament's justice and correctional services committee.

In a brief statement, the justice and correctional services portfolio commission said it would "consider a draft report on the request to expedite procedures to remove [Mkhwebane] from office".

The report is to be considered on Tuesday morning.

Mkhwebane has been under fire after a number of adverse findings against her, most notably a scathing ruling by the High Court in Pretoria in 2017 which found she grossly over-reached her powers when she recommended that the constitution be amended to alter the mandate of the Reserve Bank.

It was this ruling - among others - that led DA chief whip John Steenhuisen to write to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to request an inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

The ANC in December sided with Mkhwebane and dismissed Steenhuisen's request.

Tuesday's consideration of the report comes less than a week after Mboweni expressed his lack of confidence in Mkhwebane while responding to a question during a pre-budget media briefing last week Wednesday.