WATCH | Ramaphosa warms hearts in Vosloorus campaign visit

The slogan Thuma mina (Send me) and Vosloorus dominated Twitter trends on Tuesday during ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's elections campaign visit to the township.

Videos and pictures of the event went viral as Ramaphosa went on a door-to-door visit in the area, speaking to locals about their problems.

Gauteng premier David Makhura, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and other party dignitaries were also present.

From a lighthearted conversation about gym and exercise with a retired member of the community to a little girl landing in Ramaphosa's arms after shouting "president!", the visit caught the attention of many.

These are the moments that took Twitter by storm.