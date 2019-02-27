WATCH | Ramaphosa warms hearts in Vosloorus campaign visit
The slogan Thuma mina (Send me) and Vosloorus dominated Twitter trends on Tuesday during ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's elections campaign visit to the township.
Videos and pictures of the event went viral as Ramaphosa went on a door-to-door visit in the area, speaking to locals about their problems.
Gauteng premier David Makhura, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and other party dignitaries were also present.
From a lighthearted conversation about gym and exercise with a retired member of the community to a little girl landing in Ramaphosa's arms after shouting "president!", the visit caught the attention of many.
These are the moments that took Twitter by storm.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa at Ramakonopi East. #GrowSouthAfrica #ThumaMima https://t.co/uUjZJYla9y— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) February 26, 2019
Gogo Mace tells the President that her last born has a small business. He makes bags and belts. #ThumaMina #GrowSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/4AOBwRTrJW— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) February 26, 2019
Young Nosipho Ndlovu on the shoulders of her father, calls & embraces the ANC President Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa in Vosloorus, Ward 44 Ekurhuleni. #GrowSouthAfrica #PeoplesManifesto #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/m46DGXnNiI— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) February 26, 2019