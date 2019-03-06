EFF 'only party that will grow significantly' as it eats into ANC

The poll also showed that the ANC may not secure a majority in Gauteng, with support in the province dwindling to 41.6%. The results show that the DA and the EFF, on the other hand, have the best chances of growth in the hotly contested province, growing to 32.4% and 18.2% respectively.

But the results also show that the DA's majority in the Western Cape is on a "knife edge", with smaller parties like the ACDP and FF+ showing growth in the province.

"The ANC's general decline from 2014 can be almost exclusively attributed to the EFF. The ANC and the EFF are locked in a battle for between 5% and 10% of alienated black ANC voters.

"Where those voters end up on May 8 will go some way towards determining the fate of these two parties. It is clear those 5%-10% of alienated black ANC voters are fluid and have, to one degree or another, shifted between the ANC and EFF over the past five months," the IRR said.

"As of February, the ANC thus looks like it will battle to reach its internal national election target of 60%. However, it is still possible, with a good campaign over the coming two months, to once again win back some of those alienated but fluid voters it has lost to the EFF. The EFF appears to be the only opposition party able to make direct and significant inroads into the ANC’s support."