Youth structures upset as their leader Johnson fails to be nominated
Top Bhisho MECs listed for national role
Four Eastern Cape members of the executive won’t be returning to their respective hot seats in the Bhisho legislature, as their names top the ANC’s national assembly and province to national lists. These are Cogta MEC Fikile Xasa, public works MEC Pemmy Majodina, sports & recreation MEC Bulelwa Tunyiswa and health MEC Phumza Dyantyi.
