'A severe oversight': Ramaphosa's son paid R2m by Bosasa - report

News24 reported on Wednesday that Ramaphosa jr. admitted that his company Blue Crane Capital signed an "advisory mandate" with Bosasa and was paid a monthly retainer of R150,000, which was later increased to R230,000.

"It was a severe oversight on our part," Ramaphosa jr. told News24. "It is clear now with the benefit of hindsight that our due diligence was insufficient in retrospect of my father's role going into the presidency."

Ramaphosa previously declined to tell MPs how much his son had made from business dealings with controversial government service provider African Global Operations, at the time named Bosasa.

SowetanLIVE reported on March 7 how, during a question and answer session in the national assembly, DA leader Mmusi Maimane had wielded a copy of a contract between Bosasa and Andile that he had obtained through a Paia application.

But the contract was sent to Maimane with the amounts paid out to the president's son redacted.