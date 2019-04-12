Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa and Zuma share a laugh over 'benefits' of retirement

By TimesLIVE - 12 April 2019
Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa Follow/Flickr

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma shared a light moment when they exchanged words about the benefits of being on pension.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a dinner at the launch of the ANC's political school, the OR Tambo School of Leadership.

Shortly after concluding his speech, Ramaphosa paused to greet Zuma at one of the tables and remarked that he looked good since going on pension.

Zuma, who celebrates his 77th birthday on Friday, replied by pointing at his belly, indicating that it had grown somewhat, drawing a big laugh from Ramaphosa.

During his speech, Ramaphosa condemned the actions of protesters - some wearing ANC T-shirts - who disrupted the launch of Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book Gangster State in Johannesburg on Tuesday night and called for books to be burnt.

Ramaphosa called these actions “strange to our movement".

“What we witnessed earlier this week is not what the ANC stands for,” he said.

