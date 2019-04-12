WATCH | Ramaphosa and Zuma share a laugh over 'benefits' of retirement

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma shared a light moment when they exchanged words about the benefits of being on pension.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a dinner at the launch of the ANC's political school, the OR Tambo School of Leadership.

Shortly after concluding his speech, Ramaphosa paused to greet Zuma at one of the tables and remarked that he looked good since going on pension.

Zuma, who celebrates his 77th birthday on Friday, replied by pointing at his belly, indicating that it had grown somewhat, drawing a big laugh from Ramaphosa.