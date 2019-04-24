Pravin Gordhan fires off legal demand for proof after public protector's 'untrue' collusion claim

There is no basis in fact for public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's assertion that responses to her investigation into public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan might have been “co-ordinated”.

This is according to a letter issued by Gordhan's lawyer in response to a statement issued on Tuesday - in which Mkhwebane confirmed granting Gordhan a deadline extension for him to submit documents to her office. Mkhwebane raised concerns about a meeting that allegedly took place after she had subpoenaed various implicated parties.

The investigation is in connection with allegations of improper conduct, a violation of the executive ethics code, and irregular and unlawful activities by Gordhan. These date back to his time as SA Revenue Service commissioner.