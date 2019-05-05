Cyril Ramaphosa urges SA women to put their faith in the ANC

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday made an impassioned plea to the women of SA to vote for the ANC.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC's Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, where thousands of party supporters had gathered.

Women make up most of those registered to vote in the elections, according to the electoral commission. Ramaphosa said the ANC had listened to the voices of women, who he described as pillars of communities, families and social institutions.

"Women bear the brunt of poverty and face discrimination in the workplace. They are subjected to the most brutal gender-based violence and femicide," Ramaphosa said.

However, he said the ANC was recommitting to creating a truly non-sexist SA, free of patriarchal attitudes that continue to deny women and girls their dignity and rights.