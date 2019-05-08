Vote counting starts in East London despite many still in line to vote

ANC Provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane said they expected vote counting to start soon.

“I believe some are still busy as they started a little late due to some teething problems,” said Mabuyane.

Vote counting started despite IEC provincial spokesperson Julie Stanworth having revealed that by 21:30pm, 47 voting stations in BCM still had people queuing to vote.

Some party stalls were empty shortly after the voting closed at 9pm tonight.

Only the DA, EFF and ANC had people still noticeable at the results centre at the East London ICC.