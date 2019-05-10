ANC in trouble in Gauteng as support falls below 50%

The ANC in Gauteng on Friday morning saw its electoral support in the country's economic hub dropping to below the 50% mark after just under 60% of the provincial votes had been counted.

This is the first time the party has dropped below 50% since the votes were cast on Wednesday.

The drop may spell trouble for the party in Gauteng where opposition parties have campaigned hard to push its support to below 50% to force a coalition government in an attempt to oust the ANC from power.

With 58.6% of votes counted just after 10am on Friday, the ANC stood at 49.6%.