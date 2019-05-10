Politics

Twar: EFF's Dali Mpofu vs ANC's Fikile Mbalula - 'The mighty have fallen'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 10 May 2019
Advocate Dali Mpofu remains adamant that the EFF will govern.
Advocate Dali Mpofu remains adamant that the EFF will govern.
Image: Daniel Born

Emotions are running high as politicians anxiously await the final release of the election results.

EFF's national chairperson Dali Mpofu and ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula got into a heated war of words on Twitter amid the preliminary release of the 2019 elections results by the IEC, which showed the ANC in the lead, despite experiencing a significant loss of votes. 

Throwing shade at the party, Mpofu said they should not celebrate yet, as the results were not final. "Is it me or is the people's movement actually celebrating early results showing that it has dropped to below 55% nationally?"

The tweet landed on Mbalula's timeline, who quickly responded to it by mocking the EFF calling themselves a government in waiting. 

Mpofu did not let Mbalula slide, saying the EFF are indeed a government in waiting and that they would lead "in your lifetime". Referring to Mbalula's position in the party, Mpofu said he had nothing to celebrate as the ANC's votes declined.  

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'It's rigging!': Angry opposition parties question election credibility
‘It’s disappointing but not devastating’: Politicians react to Western Cape ...
X