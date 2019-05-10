Twar: EFF's Dali Mpofu vs ANC's Fikile Mbalula - 'The mighty have fallen'

Emotions are running high as politicians anxiously await the final release of the election results.

EFF's national chairperson Dali Mpofu and ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula got into a heated war of words on Twitter amid the preliminary release of the 2019 elections results by the IEC, which showed the ANC in the lead, despite experiencing a significant loss of votes.

Throwing shade at the party, Mpofu said they should not celebrate yet, as the results were not final. "Is it me or is the people's movement actually celebrating early results showing that it has dropped to below 55% nationally?"