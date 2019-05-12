Mabuyane keen to ‘apply brakes to downward trend’ in ANC support
Despite the ANC securing a convincing victory in the Eastern Cape, ANC provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane has acknowledged a difficult road lies ahead for the party.
Despite the ANC securing a convincing victory in the Eastern Cape, ANC provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane has acknowledged a difficult road lies ahead for the party.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.