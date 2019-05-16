19 party hopefuls at bottom of ANC’s Bhisho MPL list left out in the cold
The ANC in the province managed to secure only 44 of the 63 available seats in the Bhisho provincial legislature, putting in limbo the political careers of several key figures who did not make the cut.
Outgoing sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Bulelwa Tunyiswa is among 19 hopefuls at the bottom of the party’s list of representatives in the legislature.
Tunyiswa was recently made MEC after a provincial cabinet reshuffle the ANC instituted after 2017’s much publicised provincial elective conference, which was so chaotic it has since been dubbed the “festival of chairs”.
The conference saw former provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane ascending to the provincial chair of the party.
Tunyiswa was moved from her past position as deputy speaker of the legislature and was replaced by Mlibo Qoboshiyane.
The party has now one fewer seat than it had after the 2014 elections.
The DA retained its 10 seats and the EFF gained three more seats, winning a total of five.
The ruling party secured 44 seats and Tunyiswa is at 51 on the list, meaning that her term as MEC of the department is coming to an end.
Former Buffalo City Metro deputy mayor Temba Tinta suffered the same fate, as he only made it to 58th position on the list.
The Amathole regional chair, Khanyile Maneli, came close to becoming the newest member of the provincial legislature for the ANC but he is 46th on the list, meaning he missed out by two positions.
Other ANC members who did not make the cut include provincial executive committee member Mzuyanda Sokujika, Malibongwe Mfazwe, Mninawa Nyusile, Nomvula Ponco, Momelezi Mbedla and Fikile Desi.
ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi said all those who fell outside the 44 would have to continue with the work of the party.
With the party now focusing on service delivery at local government level, they would be called upon when their experience was needed.
“They return to the daily work of the ANC like other cadres, where their potential and capabilities would [will] be used,” he said.
Attempts to get comment from Tunyiswa and Tinta were unsuccessful at the time of writing on Monday.