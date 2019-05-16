19 party hopefuls at bottom of ANC’s Bhisho MPL list left out in the cold

The ANC in the province managed to secure only 44 of the 63 available seats in the Bhisho provincial legislature, putting in limbo the political careers of several key figures who did not make the cut.

Outgoing sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Bulelwa Tunyiswa is among 19 hopefuls at the bottom of the party’s list of representatives in the legislature.

Tunyiswa was recently made MEC after a provincial cabinet reshuffle the ANC instituted after 2017’s much publicised provincial elective conference, which was so chaotic it has since been dubbed the “festival of chairs”.

The conference saw former provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane ascending to the provincial chair of the party.

Tunyiswa was moved from her past position as deputy speaker of the legislature and was replaced by Mlibo Qoboshiyane.

The party has now one fewer seat than it had after the 2014 elections.

The DA retained its 10 seats and the EFF gained three more seats, winning a total of five.