Ace and the ATM: Mzansi unimpressed Magashule is to be probed by his own party

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 12 June 2019
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is to be investigated by the party over his alleged involvement in the launching of another political party, the African Transformation Movement (ATM).
South Africans have reacted unimpressed to the news that ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is to be investigated by the party over his alleged involvement in the launching of a new political party the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

News24 broke the news on Tuesday that Magashule is suspected of having played a pivotal role in the formation of ATM, to the level that it's believed that he recommended that the word "movement" be included as part of the party’s name.

The investigation will be led by former ANC president Kgalema Motlanthe.

The ANC’s investigation is one of many, as Magashule is facing many other claims of misconduct.

South Africans seem mostly unimpressed that the secretary-general is to be investigated by his own. Here are some of the reactions.

