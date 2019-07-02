EFF's Sixo Gcilishe drags Nstiki Mazwai for comments on party's women
EFF's national communications manager Sixo Gcilishe has hit back at Ntsiki Mazwai, saying she is "not worthy" and "nothing good" can come from her for the party.
This comes after Mazwai shared her thoughts on the party’s feminist identity after Fees Must Fall activist Naledi Chirwa referenced a quote which she credited to the party's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu: "The EFF is a feminist organisation and we are unapologetic about that."
Mazwai then chimed in, stating that she did not think the organisation was feminist. Instead, it had "some power-hungry females who are willing to protect patriarchy to protect their positions".
In response to Mazwai's claims in a series of tweets, Gcilishe said EFF women do not care what Mazwai thinks of them, adding that Mazwai had "somehow taken a decision to undermine women in the EFF, barking orders".
Ntsiki Mazwai has somehow taken a decision to undermine women in the EFF, barking orders— Sixo Gcilishe (@SixoGcilishe) June 25, 2019
EFF women are above her, intellectually and otherwise. Ntsiki has never been part of organized politics, to think that her opinion about politics could be informed or educated in any way.
Gcilishe said the reason why Mazwai continues to "calling out EFF" was because she was ill-informed.
The reason why Ntsiki Mazwai is forever "calling on EFF Women" to do this and that is evidence of how little informed she is of the level of work women in the EFF do on daily basis, formally and informally.— Sixo Gcilishe (@SixoGcilishe) June 25, 2019
According to Gcilishe Mazwai she is not worthy and has never been worthy to lead the EFF Women's Command.
"I now wish and hope she finally understands that her politics are weaker than her failed attempts in creative arts," she said.