I did not solicit funds from the PIC for the ANC, insists Zweli Mkhize
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has refuted claims that he requested funding for the ANC from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) when he was treasurer-general of the party.
Former PIC CEO Dan Matjila told the PIC inquiry on Wednesday that he was under “immense” pressure from senior politicians and influential figures to fund transactions. He described having facilitated funding for the ANC at the request of a “top politician”.
Following a request from Business Day to have the name of the politician disclosed, PIC inquiry evidence leader Jannie Lubbe told the commission it was Mkhize.
Matjila said: “I was asked if I could contact some of the people that had been funded by the PIC to contribute towards the ANC’s 2016 January 8 statement [event].”
Mkhize has, however, subsequently denied in a statement that he asked for money on behalf of the ANC.
“I have noted several media reports regarding an alleged request by myself as former treasurer-general of the ANC to the PIC to fund an ANC event,” he said.
“I understand these allegations emanate from testimony and proceedings at the PIC inquiry under way in Pretoria. I wish to categorically state that at no point did I or the treasurer general’s office request funding from any state-owned entity, including the PIC.”
He said it was a well known that the party raised funds from individuals and companies who were members of the Progressive Business Forum (PBF).
“While I do not have any recollection of sending former CEO Mr Dan Matjila a message, it is highly likely that he may have received an invitation as an individual to one of the PBF-hosted breakfasts or dinners. Seats to these events can be purchased from R1,000. In the case of the breakfasts, they sometimes take place on the sidelines on the ANC’s January 8 event,” Mkhize said.
“By extending an invitation to any of our events, the ANC does not, in any way whatsoever, expect the invitee, including Mr Matjila, to solicit funds for the organisation from a state-owned entity,” he added.