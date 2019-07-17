WATCH | Public protector signs MOU with provincial legislature

Eastern Cape provincial legislature Speaker Helen Sauls-August and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure there is implementation of remedial action in public protector reports and prevent duplication of complaints laid with the two entities.

Mkhwebane is currently visiting the Eastern Cape where she will be listening to residents complaints to decide on issues to investigate.

The public protector also met with newly elected premier Oscar Mabuyane in a closed meeting as well as with various MPLs.