SACP caught in social media storm after supporting Gordhan
Social media is up in arms following the SACP's backing of embattled public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, and rejection of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report regarding the formation of the South African Revenue Services (Sars) "rogue unit".
During a press conference held at the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the SACP joined many who have called for a review into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
SACP deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila, said Gordhan must be protected. "People like Gordhan must be protected by all of us, all of us will fall one by one, corruption will never be defeated."
Twitter questioned Mapaila and the SACP's stance.
Does Solly Mapaila ever advocate or defend ANY SACP policies?— Tumelo Mapaa (@DjNewSouthAfric) July 18, 2019
Or he's only interested in defending hands that feed him?
He’s an hungry lost soul singing for his supper #SollyMapaila— Larona ?? (@BornInAzania) July 18, 2019
Communists my foot! #SollyMapaila has sold the struggle of our people to the highest bidder.— Nosipo (@Nosipo_G) July 18, 2019
Why are we still getting shocked by sellouts coming out in public to defend their baases.— LungiswaR (@RLungiswa) July 18, 2019
It was a sellout party during President Zuma's tenure.#SollyMapaila#SACP pic.twitter.com/trYmzPaYyv
I wonder if Bab' Hani would be happy with these Communist leaders in the SACP...— Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana?? (@FrankNkwanyane) July 18, 2019
Is the SACP still relevant at this stage of our democracy?— #Joseph_of_Azania (@bhembedj) July 19, 2019
