Politics

SACP caught in social media storm after supporting Gordhan

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 19 July 2019
Deputy general secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila.
Deputy general secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Social media is up in arms following the SACP's backing of embattled public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, and rejection of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report regarding the formation of the South African Revenue Services (Sars) "rogue unit".

During a press conference held at the Constitutional Court on Thursday, the SACP  joined many who have called for a review into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

SACP deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila, said Gordhan must be protected. "People like Gordhan must be protected by all of us, all of us will fall one by one, corruption will never be defeated."

'If people like Pravin Gordhan fall, corruption will not be defeated': SACP

The SACP says it will lobby for the National Assembly to begin a process to review public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
Politics
3 hours ago

 Twitter questioned Mapaila and the SACP's stance.

Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly

Zuma special: "the state resources gravy train"

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Jackson Mthembu shares cheeky moment with EFF, plus other family shoutout ...
Mandela Day Cleanup
X