'If people like Pravin Gordhan fall, corruption will not be defeated': SACP

The South African Communist Party says it will lobby for the National Assembly to begin a process to review public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

The party, along with various civil society organisations, threw its support behind public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

At a media briefing at the Constitutional Court on Thursday, SACP spokesman Alex Mashilo said South Africa was facing a "concerted fightback against the renewal of our society by many of those implicated in state capture".

He was reading a joint statement by the SACP and other civil society organisations such as the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

"There is an attempt to subvert the processes under way to rebuild efficient and ethical governance, so that they may remain unaccountable. State establishments, legislative bodies, political parties and private entities continue to be used by networks of the state capture fightback to hamper efforts to clean up our government," he said.