Politics

Eastern Cape EFF leadership nominations

By Ziyanda Zweni - 05 November 2022
Elections for the EFF's provincial leadership are underway.
Image: ZIYANDA ZWENI

Nominations at the EFF's third provincial people's assembly have been completed at Absa Stadium in East London.

Outgoing provincial chair Yazini Tetyana has accepted the nomination for the position and will compete against Zilindile Vena who also accepted the nomination.

Nokuthula Mlokoti, an outgoing provincial command team additional member will go toe-to-toe against outgoing provincial secretary Mlamli Makhetha.

Chumani Matiwane, who accepted the nomination for the secretary position in a letter, will stand against Simthembile Madikizela.

Deputy secretary hopeful Zolile Mqwayiza will compete against Zikhona Njoli.

Amandla Madaka who confirmed availability for the treasurer position via a letter will go against outgoing provincial deputy chair Thembinkosi Apleni.

Voting is expected to get underway shortly.

